Ocwen pulls guidance as COVID-19 impacts business

Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) can no longer reaffirm previous guidance for pretax profitability, excluding income statement notables and amortization of New Residential Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:NRZ) lump-sum payments, in Q3 nor that adjusted pretax earnings will be positive for the year.

OCN serviced ~$200B in unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of forward residential mortgages as of March 31, 2020. Under its agreements with NRZ, NRZ reimburses Ocwen daily for private-label securities ("PLS") and weekly for Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae servicing advances on ~$114B in UPB.

For Q1, Ocwen provided ~27,500 COVID-19-related forbearance plans to its customers. NRZ has the responsibility to advance on ~16,800, or 61%, Ocwen has the responsibility to advance on ~9,400, or 34%, and no advances are required on ~1,300, or 5%, of the loans subject to these forbearance plans.

Estimates net hedged MSR valuation reduction of ~$72M for the 118-basis point decline for the 10-year treasury rate during Q1.

Mortgage refinancing activity has increased; daily lock volume in March 2020 rose by a factor of 2.5 vs. January 2020; Q1 lock volume was ~$870M and funded volume was ~$196M.

The company intends to seek shareholder approval at its 2020 annual meeting for a reverse-stock split.

Had ~$264M in unrestricted cash as of March 31, 2020, and expects to be in compliance with all of its financial covenants under debt agreements at the end of Q1.

Ocwen also had undrawn committed availability of $104M under its servicer advance funding facilities, $225M under its MSR financing facilities, and $156M under its mortgage warehouse funding facilities, which, in each case, the company may utilize to the extent it has sufficient eligible collateral to borrow against.

Ocwen is currently operating through a remote workforce model for ~85% of its global workforce. ~10% of its U.S. workforce is working out of its facilities to support activities that cannot be performed remotely.

Ocwen continues to hire and has not terminated, furloughed, or laid off employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.