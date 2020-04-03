Credit Suisse heads to the sidelines on Shake Shack

A day after Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) posted a sales update, Credit Suisse lowers its rating to Neutral after having the restaurant stock lined up at Outperform.

"SHAK is facing an outsized near-term risk from the impact of COVID-19 with its exposure to high-traffic, tourist areas, and a foundation built on community gathering," notes Lauren Silberman.

"Sales have been down 50-90% over the last two weeks across the portfolio, and we expect the company to face meaningful declines for the foreseeable future. Given uncertainty regarding the timing of a recovery (particularly in urban markets), a return to normalized sales levels and resumption of new unit growth, we are moving to the sidelines."

CS lowers its price target on SHAK to $40 from $76. The PT is based on ~17X the EBITDA estimate for 12 months. The average sell-side PT is $52.44.