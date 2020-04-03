Cree target cut after preannouncement

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and lowers the target from $55 to $44, citing yesterday's preliminary Q3 results.

The firm says it "would not be surprised" if Cree pulled its guidance due to the fluidity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canaccord notes that nearly every company is facing that type of uncertainty and praises Cree's "strong balance sheet and market-leading position."

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $54 target) says the results were "benign" compared to Cree's peers with revenue only 3% below consensus, below the 5-6% miss from many broad-based supplier preannouncements.

Cree has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.