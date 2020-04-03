JPMorgan to take full control of mutual fund JV in China

Taking advantage of China's move to open up the country's $45T finance industry to foreign companies, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agrees to buy out its local partner to gain full control of its mutual fund joint venture, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement.

The New York-based bank is buying a 49% stake held by Shanghai International Trust, giving it full ownership of the venture, China International Fund Management.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

As of April 1, non-Chinese firms will be able to set up their own money management firms and investment banks or seek to buy out their local partners.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were granted approvals last week to gain control of their securities joint ventures.

Previously: Morgan Stanley gets nod to control Chinese JV (March 27)