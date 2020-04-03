Tyson Foods seen feeling impact from restaurant closings

Credit Suisse lowers its price target on Outperform-rated Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to $70 from $92. The new PT still reps 28% upside potential for shares.

"The spike in demand for chicken from the grocery channel over the past two weeks is starting to fade (now that consumers and grocers have filled their freezers with inventory) and is no longer sufficient to offset the 50% decline in demand in the restaurant sector," notes the firm.

CS thinks the supply/demand imbalance will cause Tyson's chicken margins to drop below their normal algorithm of 5% to 7%.