Constellation Brands +4% after earnings topper

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) pushes higher in early trading after Q4 EPS sailed past even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Beers shipment volume was up 7.2% during the quarter and wine/spirits volume rose 1.4% on an organic basis.

CFO update: "In this time of uncertainty, we believe we have ample liquidity and financial flexibility and remain committed to our investment grade rating. We have significant capacity under our $2 billion revolving credit facility and we plan to carefully manage our debt position over the next 24 months. In addition, we are expecting approximately $850 million in cash upon the close of the Gallo transaction and we remain focused on prudently navigating the challenging operating environment presented by COVID-19."

Shares of STZ are up 4.40% premarket to $137.00.

