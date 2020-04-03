Mortgage deferrals in Canada hit half a million

Almost 500,000 requests for mortgage deferrals or skip a payment have been completed or are in process since Canada's banks announced a mortgage deferral program over two weeks ago.

All together, the country's six largest banks have deferred more than 10% of the mortgages in their portfolio.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the average monthly mortgage payment of Canadian homeowners is C$1,326 (US$935). Therefore, the cash flow freed up for Canadians from the deferrals completed to date is roughly C$663M per month, or almost C$2B (US$1.4B) per quarter.

