Goldman turns bullish on Twitter's user growth

Goldman Sachs leaves the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) sidelines for a Buy rating, seeing an "attractive entry point" after the pullback over the last month.

Analyst Heath Terry says that the valuation reflects the ad spend retreat due to the coronavirus uncertainties, but he notes the surge in global user growth.

Terry thinks that new and returning users turning to Twitter will "see the value of the platform" and "many will stay."

The user acceleration could leave Twitter coming out of the crisis stronger, says Terry.

Goldman lowers its TWTR price target from $39 to $35.