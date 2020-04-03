Life insurers boost high-yield demand

It's been a rough run for high-yield, but assisting in whatever bid there is for the paper is demand from yield-hungry life insurers, says Barclays.

The team notes that March high-yield issuance hit a record high despite all the market troubles, and further, the new bonds outperformed the related index by 60 basis points.

What's this mean for high-yield going forward? Barclays suggests volatility will remain the rule, but the life insurer demand should help limit any further widening in spreads.

Interested ETFs: HYG, JNK, HYT, JQC, ACP, KIO, HIX, ARDC, DHY, EAD, PHT, ANGL