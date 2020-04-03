25 Vale mining dams ordered closed by Brazil regulator

Brazil's National Mining Agency says it is halting operations at 47 mining waste dams that failed to certify their stability, including at least 25 belonging to Vale (NYSE:VALE).

The safety of Vale's facilities have been under heavy scrutiny after one of its dams collapsed last year, killing 270 people; it was the second Vale dam to collapse in four years.

Vale says it continues to institute improvements to its dam oversight system, with 78 of its structures successfully registering stability declarations.

The miner also says it is testing alternatives to tailings dams to boost production capacity at its Brucutu mining facility, which includes the Norte/Laranjeiras dam that failed to certify its stability.