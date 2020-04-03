Shipping begins for Aytu rapid blood test - COVID-19 updates

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has begun shipping its rapid antibody blood test for COVID-19. Shares up 8% premarket.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has developed a low-cost limited-release emergency response bed for healthcare providers during the pandemic. It anticipates being able to produce 10K beds per week.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and the Novartis US Foundation have established a US COVID-19 Community Response Fund that will provide $5M in cash and in-kind donations for immediate response and recovery efforts.

ResTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) has postponed enrollment in the fifth cohort in its ongoing New Zealand-based Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of RTB101 in Parkinson's due to level 4 alert there.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) will provide its CAP-1002 cell therapy under compassionate use for patients with advanced COVID-19. Shares up 34% premarket.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) announced FDA sign-off on its IND for a clinical trial evaluating TJM2 for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Shares up 9% premarket.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) is providing Giapreza (angiotensin II) on an emergency basis at a hospital in Germany for COVID-19 patients with septic shock. Shares up 4% premarket.