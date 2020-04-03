AutoNation to lay off 7K employees, cut costs deeply

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) says it's taking dramatic measures after seeing significant declines in new and used vehicle unit sales, including a year-over-year decline of approximately 50% during the last two weeks.

The retailer is placing 7K employees on unpaid leave, implemented temporary base pay reductions for associates and freezing all new hiring. Widespread spending cuts are also being initiated.

On the financial front, AutoNation discloses that it had borrowings outstanding of approximately $790M on March 31 under its revolving credit facility and ~$140M under its commercial paper program. "Based on those borrowings and the maximum leverage ratio contained in our amended and restated credit agreement, we had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity, including over $400 million of cash and approximately $700 million of availability under our revolving credit facility," updates AN.

SEC Form 8-K