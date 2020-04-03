Emerald Health JV expands credit facility up to $59M

Emerald Health Therapeutics' (OTCQX:EMHTF) joint venture (JV) Pure Sunfarms (“PSF”) has finalized the expansion of credit facility to $59M, including accordion provisions of $22.5M.

The expanded credit facility consists of a $7.5M revolving operating loan and a $10M new term loan, in addition to its existing $19M term loan.

The $7.5M Revolver and the $10M New Term Loan include an accordion provision that allows Pure Sunfarms to request the additional lender for up to an additional $7.5M and $15M, respectively, subject to an additional lender entering the syndicate on or before May 30.

Each of the components of the Credit Facility mature on February 7, 2022.

As part of this transaction, Village Farms International has completed an additional investment in PSF of $8M, which reduces Emerald’s equity position by 1.3% to 41.3%.