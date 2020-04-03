Grace's preliminary Q1 earnings at high end of guidance

W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) says it expects Q1 adjusted EPS will come in at the high end of prior guidance of $0.65-$0.72, in line with $0.67 analyst consensus estimate.

The company is targeting at least $30M in cuts to its $195M of planned capital spending for 2020 by delaying certain growth and productivity investments.

Grace also says it has $600M in available liquidity including cash and revolving credit facilities, and has drawn on its $400M revolver; the company has no maturities related to term loans, revolving credit or bonds until September 2021.