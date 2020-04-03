Citi upgrades CBOE, ICE, Nasdaq on attractive valuation

Citi analyst Ben Herbert upgrades Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Buy from Neutral and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Neutral from Sell as exchanges appear most attractive on a valuation basis since starting sector coverage in 2017.

Sees "opportunity for sector to prove its critical utility to the global economy" and considers their businesses and earnings models as "much more durable" than they were during the financial crisis.

Notes that some some "discretionary" analytics areas may face pressure, but exchange data "remains essential."

Likes Cboe's proprietary index products, sustainable, 60%+ operating margins, positioning after Bats acquisition/technology integration and deleveraging.

Keeps CME Buy and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Neutral.