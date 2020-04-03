Atlassian analysts positive after Summit event

William Blair calls Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) "our port in the storm pick" after the remote event.

The firm says that TEAM is likely to see some work from home tailwinds and advises investors to buy if there's another significant pullback.

Jefferies (Hold, $130 target) says the launch of a cloud enterprise product "is a vital step in increasing enterprise adoption of TEAM’s platform," which will provide long-term revenue and profit benefits.

Analyst Brent Thill is fundamentally optimistic about Atlassian, but he remains on the sidelines due to Q3 nervousness and the valuation.