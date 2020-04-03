Jobs growth comes to screeching halt in March

March nonfarm payrolls: -701K vs. -150K consensus and +275K previous (revised from +273K).

Marks first employment decline since 2010.

Unemployment rate: 4.4% vs. 3.9% consensus and 3.5% prior; marks the largest M/M decrease since January 1975.

Futures markets aren't rattled. Nasdaq futures are off 0.3% , and S&P futures are down 0.3% and Dow futures are off 0.5% . 10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 0.61%.

Employment in leisure and hospitality fell by 459K,mainly in food services and drinking places.

And this is just the beginning of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, as much of the March data was surveyed before many coronavirus-related business and school closures took effect in the latter half of the month.

Labor force participation rate, at 62.7%, decreased by 0.7 percentage point over the month.