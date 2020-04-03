UroGen's UGN-102 shows positive effect ih bladder cancer study

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) announces positive preliminary data from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical (administered directly into the bladder) solution in patients with low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG NMIBC). The results were published in an April supplement to The Journal of Urology.

At month 3, the complete response rate was 65% (n=41/63). At months 6 and 9, 97% (n=31/32) and 85% (n=17/20) of patients, respectively, remained cancer-free.

The company says UGN-102, a hydrogel-based formulation of the chemo agent mitomycin, could potentially be the first non-surgical therapy for LG NMIBC.

Detailed results will be available online in mid-May via the American Urological Association.