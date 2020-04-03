Green Growth Brands appoints a receiver for CBD business

The Board of Directors of Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) has concluded the strategic review process related to cannabidiol (CBD) business.

As a result, a receiver is appointed in the best interest of the Company and the creditors of the CBD business.

The CBD business is operated by six of the Company's subsidiaries, each of which will be subject to the receivership order.

The conclusion of the strategic review process is in response of the company indefinitely suspending its CBD business operations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Growth Brands will continue to operate its cannabis business in Florida, Massachusetts, and Nevada.