Novan stays the course with SB206, new pivotal study planned

Following through on its earlier statements that it planned to conduct another pivotal study, Novan (NASDAQ:NOVT) is sticking with SB206 despite two failed Phase 3 clinical trials in molluscum contagiosum.

Based on FDA feedback during an April 1 meeting, it will launch another Phase 3, B-SIMPLE4, that will support, if successful, a U.S. marketing application.

It expects to receive the meeting minutes on or before May 1. The trial, which will incorporate agency guidance on the protocol, will launch sometime thereafter.