Neurocrine Bio suspends enrollment in key study amid COVID-19

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) provides an update on its business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company continues to perform all activities necessary to initiate a global registrational study of crinecerfont in adult congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) patients in mid-2020.

The commercial launch of opicapone is expected to be delayed until later this year.

Neurocrine is temporarily pausing enrollment of new patients in the Phase III study of valbenazine for chorea in Huntington disease, the RESTORE-1 registrational study for NBIb-1817 in Parkinson's disease and the Phase IIa pediatric study of crinecerfont in CAH.

The company plans to have on-going studies in three registrational programs and five mid-stage programs by the end of 2020.

NBIX has donated supplies to San Diego area hospitals in response to COVID-19.