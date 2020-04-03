Lululemon seen gaining loyalty amid store closings

B Riley FBR upgrades Lululemon (LULU +1.1% ) to a Buy rating as part of its deep dive into the retail sector amid the pandemic impact and widespread cost cuts.

"We believe LULU is well positioned to benefit from exercise/lounge at home, and to take market share as it increases loyalty through online classes being offered," writes analyst Susan Anderson.

Anderson and team note that Lululemon is offering free online workout classes, which is seen increasing loyalty with current customers and attracting new ones. The online classes could also lead to higher online sales as consumers need more products during this gym lockout time.

On the other side of the pandemic, Lululemon is also seen by gaining traction. "We believe a longer closure in North America will lead to greater pent up demand and consumers wanting to get out of the house," reasons Anderson. That all adds up to more sales for Lululemon.