Boeing MAX suffers blow as leasing firm cancels $11B order

Aircraft lessor Avolon says it has canceled an order for 75 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX planes that were due to be delivered by 2023, as it adjusts its order book to the industry disruption caused by the coronavirus.

The Dublin-based company also canceled commitments for four Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A330neo aircraft and deferred delivery dates for an another 25 planes to 2024 and beyond.

When Avolon struck a deal in 2017 for the 75 MAX planes and an option on 20 more, it was valued at nearly $11B at list prices.