Margin warning sounded on CarMax

Wedbush warns that loan losses are set to jump at CarMax (NYSE:KMX) after taking in the retailer's sales update.

Analyst Seth Basham expects margins to fall at CarMax in the short term.

The firm's new price target on CarMax is taken all the way down to $53 from $90. The average sell-side PT is still at $91.21 as analysts have been slow to recalibrate due to the unknown length of the stay-at-home orders in the U.S. Give Wedbush some credit for jumping into the muck.