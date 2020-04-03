Essential plan at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works is opening two stores near Columbus, Ohio back up after local officials agreed that the retailer could be considered an essential business on its promise to sell loads of soap and hand sanitizer products.

New York Post reports that parent L Brands (NYSE:LB) has a "grand plan" to open stores across the U.S. off the same premise, although the company had a clear advantage in Columbus with officials due its HQ being located there.

Hand sanitizer has been nearly impossible in some markets hit hard by COVID-19.