RLJ Lodging takes actions to mitigate COVID-19 impact

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and its operators have temporarily suspended operations at more than 50% of its hotels as demand shrinks and government and health officials mandate social distancing in many markets.

Sees reducing 2020 capex by more than 80% by deferring all capital investments, other than completing projects that are substantially underway and are nearing completion.

Draws $400M under its $600M corporate line of credit, adding to its existing cash balance of ~$800M.

The company's asset managers are working with hotel managements to reduce operating expenses by reducing staffing, eliminating non-essential amenities and services and closing several floors and all food and beverage outlets at properties that remain open.

Company had already announced cutting its Q1 dividend to 1 cent per share.