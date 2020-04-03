Glaxo's Nucala successful in pivotal nasal polyp study

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announces a positive outcome from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SYNAPSE, evaluating Nucala (mepolizumab) plus standard-of-care treatment in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The study met both co-primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant improvements in the size of nasal polyps at week 52 and nasal obstruction during weeks 49-52.

A key secondary endpoint, the time to first actual nasal surgery up to week 52, was also met.

Regulatory filings are next up.

Nucala was first approved in the U.S. in November 2015 for asthma.