Under Armour pulls guidance, lays off workers

Under Armour (UA, UAA) is taking dramatic measures due to the expected significant decline in revenue with stores closed for an undetermined amount of time amid the pandemic.

Actions being taken by the company include temporarily laying off employees that work in its U.S. Brand and Factory House stores, and approximately 600 employees that work at its U.S.-based distribution centers.

The company will begin paying premium bonuses to its distribution center teammates continuing to work during the crisis. In addition, UA will have provided up to four weeks of full pay for these retail store and distribution center teammates since this crisis started.

Under Armour pulls its Q1 and full-year outlook due to the uncertainty.

UAA +1.03% premarket to $7.87.

Source: Press Release