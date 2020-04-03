3M hits back against Trump request to stop exporting masks

3M (NYSE:MMM) warns of "humanitarian implications" and retaliation from the Trump Administration's request for the company to cease exporting respirator masks that it manufactures in the U.S. to Canada and Latin America.

"Ceasing all export of respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done," the company says, adding it would cause the net number of masks made available to the U.S. actually would decrease.

The company, which has said demand for N95 masks was exceeding capacity, says it will work with FEMA to boost production after Pres. Trump invoked the Defense Production Act against the company.

In a tweet last night, Trump said he "hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their masks."

3M has not directly responded to a Fox News report featuring the head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management accusing the company of shipping N95 masks to foreign countries ahead of U.S. buyers.