Yandex says it's testing home delivery of virus tests

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) says it's begun beta testing of home delivery of COVID-19 tests, starting with its own employees, Bloomberg reports.

An internal memo says the search/ride-sharing firm is testing with a closed group of workers, with a plan to roll it out to ordinary users in Moscow and elsewhere.

The company's using a dedicated car fleet to bring doctors to people's homes, and the tests are conducted by specialists of Helix and Gemotest labs, according to the memo.