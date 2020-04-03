Intercontinental Exchange March ADV hits record amid COVID-19 volatility

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +1.1% ) posts record futures and options average daily volume of 9.41M lots in March, up 24% M/M and 56% Y/Y.

Record open interest of 84.4M lots reached on March 12, 2020.

Financials derivatives ADV of 4.44M contracts increased from 7.58M in February, with interest rates ADV of 3.11M contracts rising from 2.22M in the prior month.

Total energy derivatives ADV of 4.40M in March rose 14% M/M.

Total agricultural and metals derivatives ADV of 571K contracts declined 13% M/M.

Equity derivatives ADV of 212K contracts surges 89% M/M.