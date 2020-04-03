RealReal -6% after B Riley warns on competition

B Riley FBR slides RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to a Neutral rating from Buy on its view that the profitability timeline has been pushed further down the road for the online retailer and luxury competition is heating up.

"While we believe REAL's GMV could grow nicely during this time period as consumers clean out their closets while on lockdown, we expect competition for luxury goods to increase as there will likely be many new luxury goods on sale as retailers look to clear inventory during this period. This will likely lead to increased competition for REAL’s second-hand luxury," reasons analyst Susan Anderson.

B Riley expects a FY20 adjusted EBITDA margin of -23.5% for REAL vs. -20.3% consensus.