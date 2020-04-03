Tencent (TCEHY -0.1% ) has moved forward with an option that makes it the majority shareholder of Huya (HUYA +1.9% ), the game live-streaming service spun out of JOYY (YY +3% ).

Tencent exercised an option to acquire 16.5M class B ordinary shares from JOYY for about $262.6M.

That boosts its voting power in Huya to 50.1%, fully diluted, and Tencent will consolidate Huya's financials, while Huya will continue to operate independently and remain listed on NYSE.

The move leaves JOYY with 68.37M class B Huya shares, making up about 43% of voting power.

Lingdong Huang joins the Huya board as chairman, and Tencent's Zhi Cheng, Hai Tao Pu and Guang Xu have joined the Huya board as well.