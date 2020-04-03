Investors still long the pantry trade

Grocery and food stocks are catching early bids as investors keep it pretty simple ahead of a rough few weeks with job losses/furloughs piling up. The gains below compare to broad market averages that are roughly flat today and come on top of a few weeks of share price increases for most of the names
Gainers include Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) +2.2%, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) +1.9%, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) +2.1%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +3.1%, TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) +1.6%, Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) +3.2%, Kellogg (NYSE:K) +1.1%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +2.2%, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) +1.7%, Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) +1.1%.
Now read: Kellogg: Under $60 Seems Right »