Stocks mixed as oil surge offsets dismal payrolls data

The major stock market indexes show little direction after U.S. non-farm payrolls plunged by a far more than forecast 701K in March; Dow -0.1% , S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +0.1% .

"The jobs report foreshadows the earthquake and aftershocks that are rolling through the U.S. labor market" due to the coronavirus, says Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in Austin, Texas.

Oil remains a major story, with OPEC+ scheduling a virtual meeting for Monday and Russia reportedly willing to cut production if the U.S. and Saudis join; WTI crude oil +7.2% to $27.14/bbl after skyrocketing 24% yesterday.

Energy is the early leader among the S&P sectors, with materials and consumer staples also outperforming, while utilities, consumer discretionary and communications services lagging.

European bourses trade lower, with France's CAC -1% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.6% .

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down 3 bps to 0.59%.