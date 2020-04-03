FedEx straps in to ride out pandemic

FedEx (FDX -2.6% ) discloses that it drew down $1.5B from its credit facilities and still has $1.86B untapped.

While demand in Asia has picked up a bit for the company, margins in the U.S. will be impacted negatively by the change in mix. Overall, global B2B has taken a hit.

FDX is taking actions to manage cash flow and improve liquidity, including capex review and a consideration of alternative financing sources.

Iconic CEO Fred Smith will take a 91% pay cut.

"We expect the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on our financial condition and results of operations, to be dictated by, among other things, its duration, the success of efforts to contain it and the impact of actions taken in response. While we are not able at this time to estimate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, an extended period of global supply chain and economic disruption could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, access to sources of liquidity and financial condition. In addition, an extended global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would have a further adverse impact on our financial condition and operations."

