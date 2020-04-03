Mortgage servicers slide as government holds off on relief

Mr. Cooper (COOP -18.5% ), PennyMac Financial (PFSI -11.5% ), Ocwen Financial (OCN -17.0% ), and Walker & Dunlop (WD -3.7% ) slip in early trading after reports that U.S. regulators are holding off on helping mortgage servicing firms that could be hit with a surge of missed payments from borrowers affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Height Capital Markets analyst Edwin Groshans calls a delay a "material negative" for COOP, OCN, PFSI, and WD.

The analyst will monitor developments of a Fed facility to provide liquidity to mortgage services and adds that "Ginnie Mae continues to move forward with its plan to advance principal and interest payments to servicers and a memorandum is still expected within a week."

KBW analyst Bose George expects larger servicers will be able to fund current servicing advances through new and existing servicing advance facilities and bank lines.

George sees potential weakness for MSR owners COOP, PFSI, PennyMac Mortgage (PMT -14.4% ), OCN, and New Residential (NRZ -16.7% ) , but is still positive on larger ones like PFSI and COOP.

Continues to be positive on Two Harbors (TWO -12.6% ), which is primarily an agency MBS REIT, even though it's a MSR owner.

Earlier, OCN pulled guidance for the year and updated on its liquidity.

Previously: Mortgage servicers may not get federal assistance - Bloomberg (April 2)