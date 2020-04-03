KBW bails on mortgage REITs

It's been a bad week for mortgage REITs as iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM -10.3% ) declines for the sixth straight session due to market turmoil in MBS.

Now KBW analysts Bose George and Eric Hagen are downgrading Annaly Capital Management (NLY -11.5% ), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT -20.9% ), New Residential (NRZ -23.4% ), Redwood Trust (RWT -13.5% ) and MFA Financial to Market Perform from Outperform.

They also cut Invesco Mortgage (IVR -12.3% ) and AG Mortgage (MITT -8.0% ) to Underperform from Market Perform due to the uncertainty over residual value remaining for common shareholders after they announced repo defaults.

The KBW analysts recommend agency MBS REITs — AGNC Investment (AGNC -8.6% ), Two Harbors (TWO -19.1% ), and Dynex (DX -8.4% ); also sees their preferred shares as attractive.

For NRZ, Hagen and George expect the REIT to continue to sell assets to de-risk its portfolio. "We assume that ultimately book value could fall around 60%, which suggests book value of around $7.00," they write.

They see a discount to book value warranted for NLY, " given our limited visibility into current book value given the fairly meaningful credit portfolio."

Also cites lack of visibility on RWT's longer-term book value for the downgrade.