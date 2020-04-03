KBW bails on mortgage REITs

It's been a bad week for mortgage REITs as iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM -10.3%) declines for the sixth straight session due to market turmoil in MBS.
Now KBW analysts Bose George and Eric Hagen are downgrading Annaly Capital Management (NLY -11.5%), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT -20.9%), New Residential (NRZ -23.4%), Redwood Trust (RWT -13.5%) and MFA Financial to Market Perform from Outperform.
They also cut Invesco Mortgage (IVR -12.3%) and AG Mortgage (MITT -8.0%) to Underperform from Market Perform due to the uncertainty over residual value remaining for common shareholders after they announced repo defaults.
The KBW analysts recommend agency MBS REITs — AGNC Investment (AGNC -8.6%), Two Harbors (TWO -19.1%), and Dynex (DX -8.4%); also sees their preferred shares as attractive.
For NRZ, Hagen and George expect the REIT to continue to sell assets to de-risk its portfolio. "We assume that ultimately book value could fall around 60%, which suggests book value of around $7.00," they write.
They see a discount to book value warranted for NLY, " given our limited visibility into current book value given the fairly meaningful credit portfolio."
Also cites lack of visibility on RWT's longer-term book value for the downgrade.
