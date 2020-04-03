Rio Tinto faces fresh investor revolt over Mongolia mine - FT

U.S. hedge fund Pentwater Capital is calling for Rio Tinto (RIO -0.5% ) to appoint four new independent directors to represent the interests of minority shareholders at Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +1.1% ), the Rio-controlled company overseeing the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, Financial Times reports.

Pentwater, which owns a 9% stake in Turquoise Hill, says it has become increasingly alarmed at the mismanagement of a critical underground expansion project at Oyu Tolgoi and the timing of market disclosures.

The hedge fund wants its CEO, Matthew Halbower, to be appointed to Turquoise Hill's board and says it will seek adoption of a shareholder proposal that would give minority shareholders the right to nominate and elect three of the company's seven non-executive directors.

The motion will be voted on at Turquoise Hill's annual meeting in May.

Rio is sinking more than $5B into the underground expansion project, which is aimed at raising Oyu Tolgoi's production to more than 500K mt/year.