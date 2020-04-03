SIGA Tech up 6% on Canada military order of smallpox drug

SIGA Technologies (SIGA +6.4% ) announces that the Canadian Department of National Defense has awarded a contract to Pfizer's (PFE +1.9% ) Meridian Medical Technologies under which it will buy up to 15,325 courses of its oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) smallpox drug over four years for a total of $14.3M. The initial order, the first internationally, will be 2,500 courses for $2.3M.

It expects to deliver up an additional 12,825 courses after the regulatory nod there, expected in 2021 (marketing application will be filed in H2).