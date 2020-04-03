Glencore, Rusal announce aluminium deal worth up to $16.3B

Russia's Rusal approves a new long-term aluminium supply contract with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF -3.8% ) worth up to $16.3B

Glencore has been one of the main clients of Rusal, as well as owns a stake in Rusal parent En+ Group.

The new contract is for 2020 to 2024 and can be extended for 2025.

Rusal will supply up to 6.9M tonnes of the metal to Glencore under the contract, including 344,760 tonnes in 2020 and ~1.6M tonnes a year from 2021 to 2024.

"This agreement provides the company with significant volumes of primary aluminium sales at market price with a number of quantitative options," Rusal said in a separate comment.