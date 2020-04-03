Navigator Holdings vessel utilization declined due to COVID-19 impact

Navigator Holdings (NVGS +0.2% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $78.2M.

Fleet utilization improved to 92.7% for Q4, resulting in utilization of 86.8%.

On October 28, 2019, the Company entered into a sale and leaseback transaction to refinance Navigator Aurora for $77.5M.

EBITDA margin declined 335 bps to 34.1% and adj. EBITDA margin increased 112 bps to 37.7%.

In March 2020, the Company collaborated with Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas to form and manage a pool of fourteen vessels and ethane to meet the growing demands of customers.

Average daily vessel operating expenses increased by $183/vessel/day, or 2.4%, to $7,933/vessel/day.

The Company has not experienced any significant decrease in charter rates thus far as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its vessel utilization has reduced from 96.3% to mid 80% levels seen in mid-2019.

Previously: Navigator Holdings EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 2)