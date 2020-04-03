Kinder Morgan suspends Permian Highway pipeline work after spill

Kinder Morgan (KMI -2.8% ) says it has suspended construction on part of the Permian Highway natural gas pipeline after a drilling accident sent a mixture of bentonite clay and water into drinking wells in Blanco County, Texas.

Nearby landowners say they were not notified about the accident by Kinder Morgan and only learned about the contamination when muddy water came out of their faucets this past Sunday.

The $2B, the 430-mile pipeline was designed to move 2B cf/day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to Kinder Morgan's facility at the Katy natural gas hub near Houston.

The project has faced stiff opposition from Hill Country landowners over environmental and safety concerns.