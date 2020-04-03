RingCentral Video good but as expected - analysts

Analysts are generally in with praise for RingCentral's (RNG +2.2% ) new video product offering amid the sharp increase in work-from-home services, but they don't consider it a big needle-mover in a competitive market.

RingCentral Video is a "viable lower-end replacement for Zoom (ZM +0.1% )," with a clear incentive to push it out now, bullish Rosenblatt says (it has a Buy rating and price target of $245, implying 9% upside). Meanwhile it looks "very capable" but "largely as expected," says Needham (which has a similar target of $240).

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, says tools like this are doing well now but that's mainly built into valuation already. It's rated RingCentral Equal Weight and has a $190 target vs. current pricing of $224.71.

Sell-side analysts are overall Very Bullish on RingCentral, as are Seeking Alpha authors.

It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.