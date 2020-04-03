Xinyuan Real Estate re-opens most of its construction/sales sites

  • Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) climbs 12% as China starts to re-open now that COVID-19 appears to be under control in the country.
  • "By the end of March 2020, all of our construction and sales sites have re-opened, except our Wuhan project, and we are striving to resume full operations," said Chairman Yong Zhang.
  • The company also declared a 10 cent/ADS quarterly dividend, unchanged from its prior one.
  • Sees 2020 contract sales of RMB 20B-RMB 22B with consolidated net income similar to 2019, however the outlook could still change due to uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Q4 net earnings per ADS of 62 cents fell from $1.13 in Q4 2018 and increased from 7 cents in Q3.
  • Q4 revenue of $906.7M increased from $497.6M in Q3 and sank from $1.09B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 contract sales in China of $653.6M fell from $724.0M in Q4 2018.
  • Zhang said execution of the company's strategy "enabled us to sustain an attractive level of profitability."
  • Previously: Xinyuan Real Estate reports Q4 results (April 3)
