Tesla +7% as investors take the longer view

Analysts are positive on Tesla (TSLA +7.4% ) after Q1 deliveries topped many of the coronavirus-adjusted estimates out there on the EV automaker.

"We believe production at 103K vehicles for the quarter despite coronavirus shutdowns bodes well for a rapid and profitable recovery for TSLA in advance of other automakers," writes Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch.

Rusch sees Tesla as positioned well to navigate through the pandemic uncertainty given its $2.3B equity raise, $6.3B cash balance at the end of 2019 and $3B in available credit lines. The firm keeps an Outperform rating in place.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also sees Tesla cruising along after its better-than-feared Q1 deliveries update. "While cash burn will be heightened in the near term due to this anomalous global situation, we believe the longer-term trends remain very healthy and $20 of annual earnings power down the road is achievable and still remains the target bogey to hit over the coming years for Musk & Co.," he notes.

The commentary on Shanghai from Tesla was positive, but some doubters are pointing to the lack of any financial numbers in the release.

Previously: Tesla rallies after deliveries top 88K (April 2)