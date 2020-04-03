Raytheon CEO says commercial aerospace may be two-year problem

The current slowdown in commercial aerospace maybe a two-year problem, Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) CEO Greg Hayes tells CNBC.

The company has a "very solid balance sheet" with $7B cash on hand and $5B in backstop financing, as well as record $70B backlog on the military side, and "as we deliver that, we're going to generate strong cash flows even with the commercial aerospace business down," the CEO said.

Hayes also said Otis (NYSE:OTIS) and Carrier (NYSE:CARR) - which were spun off into new companies starting today - had "gangbusters" results in China last month as business returned, and said Otis is especially resilient in a recession environment.