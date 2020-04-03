Culp pulls 4Q20 guidance, announces cash strategy and sale of eLuxury

Culp (CULP -3.1% ) is withdrawing its 4Q20 guidance issued on March 4, 2020, due to the uncertainty and rapidly changing environment caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic

Culp has experienced significant reductions in demand in many of its markets, and has temporarily closed its facilities in Canada and Haiti.

Company to complete a strategic sale of its majority interest in eLuxury, LLC to the minority owner of eLuxury in order to increase liquidity; and adds to cash balance by drawing down $20M under its domestic revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure.

Company implements temporary salary reduction of 50% for the executive chairman and CEO, and other salary reductions for all other executive officers.

Furloughing associates as necessary and temporary salary reductions at each of the company’s divisions.

Company has suspended merit pay increases until further notice, and the share repurchase program indefinitely.