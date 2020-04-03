Stocks slide after virus hits jobs report

After a weak attempt to rise early in the session, the three major stock averages swing into the red, with utilities, communication services, and financials sectors sliding the most.

The slump comes after the U.S. economy lost 701K jobs in March, as data only starts to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 falls 1.4% , the Nasdaq slips 1.3% , and the Dow loses 1.5% in late morning trading in New York.

Treasurys rose, pushing 10-year yield down 2 basis points to 0.57%.

Crude oil climbs 6.1% to $26.87 per barrel; gold creeps up 0.3% to $1,631.00 per ounce.

U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.5% to 100.66.

None of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors is in the green; utilities ( -1.9% ), communication services (-1.9%), and financials ( -1.7% ) lead the decline, while consumer staples ( -0.2% ) and materials ( -0.2% ) fall the least.