Hornbeck Offshore files for Chapter 11

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOSS) discloses it is negotiating a plan with creditors to ease its $1.2B debt load that includes Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company intends to file for Chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas, with lenders agreeing to hold off on taking action until April 20 while it finalizes a restructuring deal, according to an SEC filing.

The move follows last week's failure to complete a proposed $674M bond swap due to "circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the precipitous decline in oil prices."